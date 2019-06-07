Trump says "good chance" of border deal with Mexico to avoid tariffs

President Trump tweeted Friday that "there is a good chance" that the U.S. and Mexico may reach a border security deal to avert his threat of tariffs on Mexican imports.

"If we are able to make the deal with Mexico, & there is a good chance that we will, they will begin purchasing Farm & Agricultural products at very high levels, starting immediately. If we are unable to make the deal, Mexico will begin paying Tariffs at the 5% level on Monday!"

The backdrop: White House officials have signaled that progress was being made in talks between the U.S. and Mexico, which have stretched into their third day, per WSJ. Mexico has reportedly proposed placing its troops along the border, though U.S. officials are keen to assert a "remain-in-Mexico" policy for central American migrants seeking asylum north of the border.

