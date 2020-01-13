President Trump tweeted Monday his analysis of the current state of the Democratic presidential field, bringing up this weekend's quarrel between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders over campaign scripts.
"Bernie Sander’s volunteers are trashing Elizabeth 'Pocahontus' Warren. Everybody knows her campaign is dead and want her potential voters. Mini Mike B is also trying, but getting tiny crowds which are all leaving fast. Elizabeth is very angry at Bernie. Do I see a feud brewing?"
Context: Warren said Sunday she was "disappointed" that a volunteer script from Sanders' campaign criticized her as a candidate of the elite.
- The talking points argue that Warren is "bringing no new bases into the Democratic Party," and that "people who support her are highly-educated, more affluent people who are going to show up and vote Democratic no matter what."
- Sanders later apologized for the script, saying "I have never said a negative word about Elizabeth Warren who is a friend of mine. We have differences on issues, that's what campaigning is about. But no one is gonna be attacking Elizabeth."
