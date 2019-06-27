Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Axios fact check: Trump's campaign tweets on the Dems' debate

President Trump and the lineup of the Democratic debate. Photos: Jim Watson/Getty Images

Trump campaign's press secretary Kayleigh McEnany criticized Sen. Cory Booker for saying on the Democratic debate stage that small businesses are suffering under the Trump administration:

"Another lie at the #DemDebate! Cory Booker says small businesses are suffering. Meanwhile, small business confidence has hit a RECORD HIGH under @realDonaldTrump!"

Reality check: Optimism from small businesses has been up since the new year and has continued to rise according to data by the right-leaning National Federation of Independent Business.

