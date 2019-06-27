Trump campaign's press secretary Kayleigh McEnany criticized Sen. Cory Booker for saying on the Democratic debate stage that small businesses are suffering under the Trump administration:

"Another lie at the # DemDebate! Cory Booker says small businesses are suffering. Meanwhile, small business confidence has hit a RECORD HIGH under @ realDonaldTrump!"

Reality check: Optimism from small businesses has been up since the new year and has continued to rise according to data by the right-leaning National Federation of Independent Business.