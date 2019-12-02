Trump says he will restore steel and aluminum tariffs against Brazil and Argentina

The big picture: At least with China Trump had an adversary that benefited from the weakening of its currency and a continued practice of government intervention. That is hardly the case with Argentina or Brazil.

Reality check: Both the Brazilian real and Argentine peso are freely traded and have been for years. The currencies have weakened because of political upheavals and dwindling growth forecasts in the two countries, not government intervention.

In Argentina's case, the weak currency has been one of the biggest pain points for its citizens as its economy attempts to pull out of a lengthy recession. It has helped fuel spiraling inflation and erode buying power, putting 1 in 3 people in poverty, the highest level in close to a decade.

What they're saying: "Trump’s tweets suggest a failure to understand how trade flows, exchange rates, or economies function at the most basic level," Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments, tells Axios.

"His actions are completely counterproductive, and will only apply more pressure on both currencies, driving them down against the dollar, while damaging central banks which are doing their best to fight depreciation."

"He is somehow managing to make human suffering worse in these countries - while also making US economic leadership laughable."

Behind the scenes, via Axios' Jonathan Swan: A source familiar says that Trump is fighting Fed Chair Jerome Powell every day about a strong dollar. The president and Peter Navarro, one of his most hawkish trade advisers, claim that it is seriously "overvalued" and believe countries that are devaluing are trying to game the system.

Trump is preoccupied with getting China to announce a massive purchase of U.S. agricultural goods. The same source says that "the agriculture part of the China deal is driving him mad."

Brazil is America’s major global competitor to sell soybeans to China. And Argentina inked a deal earlier this year to export soymeal, a livestock feed, to China, per Reuters.

Go deeper: How to think about Trump's two big trade deals