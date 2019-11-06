Trump confirms Turkey's Erdoğan will visit White House next week

Why it matters: Erdoğan's visit comes roughly a month after Turkey announced a military incursion against U.S.-allied Kurdish forces in northern Syria, resulting in international outcry and sanctions from the Trump administration. Those sanctions were ultimately lifted after a ceasefire deal that intended to create a "safe zone" along the Turkish border, free of Kurdish forces.

Erdoğan's invasion caused a massive bipartisan backlash in Washington, putting his visit in doubt.

He was also enraged last week when the U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

Flashback: During Erdoğan's last visit to the White House in 2017, Turkish security personnel attacked Kurdish protestors in Washington. Fifteen bodyguards were indicted, but charges were later dropped in March 2018 ahead of a meeting between Erdoğan and then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

