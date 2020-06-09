1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

House Republicans urge Trump to drop plans to withdraw U.S. troops from Germany

House Armed Services Committee ranking member Rep. Mac Thornberry, March 2. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

22 Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee implored President Trump on Tuesday to scrap reported plans for the Pentagon to move 9,500 troops out of Germany by September.

The big picture: Moving the troops is a decision that Trump has long discussed privately, per Axios' Jonathan Swan.

Details: The move, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, would limit the number of U.S. service members that can be permanently stationed in Germany at any one time to 25,000.

What they're saying: “In Europe, the threats posed by Russia have not lessened, and we believe that signs of a weakened U.S. commitment to NATO will encourage further Russian aggression and opportunism," the lawmakers wrote in a letter to the White House on Tuesday.

  • "In addition, the overall limit on troops would prevent us from conducting the exercises that are necessary for the training and readiness of our forces and those of our allies. The troop limit would also significantly reduce the number of U.S. forces that can flow through Germany for deployment to bases around the world, causing serious logistical challenges."

Inside the Senate GOP plan for police reform

Sen. Tim Scott. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Republicans are crafting a package of police reforms that would make lynching a federal crime and threaten to cut federal grants if states don't force their police departments to report significantly more detail on officers' use of force, according to two sources familiar with the internal conversations.

Why this matters: Republicans have recognized that it's politically unsustainable to simply hammer a "law-and-order" message, and that they need to propose measures to respond to the national outcry for police reform after the killing of George Floyd.

An unequal workplace for black Americans

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Racism has long festered in workplaces, keeping black workers out of positions of power in every single industry.

Why it matters: Unequal opportunities at work contribute to the massive wealth gap between white and black America.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m.: ET: 7,185,573 — Total deaths: 408,954 — Total recoveries — 3,352,665Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m.: ET: 1,973,803 — Total deaths: 111,751 — Total recoveries: 518,522 — Total tested: 20,615,303Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci: Coronavirus is a "nightmare" and "isn't over yet"
  4. Congress: Sen. Josh Hawley requests civil rights probe into coronavirus church restrictions.
  5. Business: Sweetgreen CEO doesn't regret giving back PPP loan.
  6. Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: 86% think protests present large to moderate risk.
  7. 1 🏎 thing: NASCAR to allow fans at Alabama and Florida races.
