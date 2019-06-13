Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) told Axios' Mike Allen on Thursday that President Trump's trade war with China has caused the price of his state's soybeans to plummet 20%, costing South Dakota half a billion dollars.

Why it matters: Data show America's farmers have gone through significant economic pain as a result of the ongoing U.S.-China trade war. Republican lawmaker who represent rural parts of the nation have been divided in whether to continue supporting the Trump administration's efforts, even as they take a toll on their constituents.