Trump says he'd leave a "strong" intelligence presence in Afghanistan
President Trump said he would leave a "very strong" intelligence presence in Afghanistan, in an interview broadcast on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Monday.
Details: In a wide ranging interview, Trump told Fox News host Tucker Carlson he wanted to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan. "I would like to just get out," he said. "The problem is, it just seems to be a lab for terrorists. ... I call it the Harvard of terrorists."
I've wanted to pull them out. And you know, I have pulled a lot out. We were at 16,000. We're down to about 9,000, which a lot of people don't know. "
— Trump on withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan
The big picture: Trump's comments come as peace talks with the Taliban resumed in Qatar on Monday. The Taliban has demanded that foreign forces leave, while the U.S. wants a guarantee that Afghanistan won't be used as a base for attacks elsewhere, per Reuters.