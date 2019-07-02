President Trump said he would leave a "very strong" intelligence presence in Afghanistan, in an interview broadcast on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Monday.

Details: In a wide ranging interview, Trump told Fox News host Tucker Carlson he wanted to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan. "I would like to just get out," he said. "The problem is, it just seems to be a lab for terrorists. ... I call it the Harvard of terrorists."