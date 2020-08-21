1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Appeals court says it won't delay subpoena for Trump's financial records for now

President Trump at the 2020 Council for National Policy Meeting on August 21. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday denied President Trump's request to immediately delay his financial records from being turned over to a New York state grand jury, pushing the hearing until September 1.

Driving the news: Trump's request came in response to a federal judge dismissing the president's lawsuit on Thursday to block Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance's subpoena for his records — the latest clash in a battle that went to the Supreme Court last month.

  • Trump's lawyers filed an emergency request on Thursday for the court to hold a subpoena for his accounting records and tax returns until the higher court can decide on the matter.

The big picture: The Supreme Court ruled in July that presidents are not immune from investigation, denying Trump the sweeping grant of presidential power he had asked for while trying to block access to eight years of his personal and corporate tax returns.

What to watch, per the AP: The federal appeals' court decision potentially leaves the Supreme Court as Trump's "most promising option" to block the subpoena.

Aug 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Judge throws out Trump's effort to block subpoena for financial records

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit from President Trump that sought to block Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance's subpoena for his financial records.

Why it matters: The Supreme Court ruled last month that presidents are not immune from investigation, denying Trump the sweeping grant of presidential power he had asked for. The court gave Vance the right to access records from Trump's financial institutions as part of a criminal investigation, but sent the case back down to the lower courts so that Trump's lawyers could continue to fight the subpoena.

Aug 20, 2020 - Technology

Trump asks Supreme Court to let him block Twitter critics

Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Trump administration Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a lower-court ruling that the president can't block critics on Twitter because doing so violates the First Amendment.

The big picture: Trump's use of Twitter has been a defining feature of his presidency, with his habit of often posting and retweeting inflammatory and misleading content. Despite the earlier ruling and Twitter becoming more willing to push back on his false tweets, Trump largely has free rein on the platform.

Updated 24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

