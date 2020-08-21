Appeals court says it won't delay subpoena for Trump's financial records for now

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday denied President Trump's request to immediately delay his financial records from being turned over to a New York state grand jury, pushing the hearing until September 1.

Driving the news: Trump's request came in response to a federal judge dismissing the president's lawsuit on Thursday to block Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance's subpoena for his records — the latest clash in a battle that went to the Supreme Court last month.

Trump's lawyers filed an emergency request on Thursday for the court to hold a subpoena for his accounting records and tax returns until the higher court can decide on the matter.

The big picture: The Supreme Court ruled in July that presidents are not immune from investigation, denying Trump the sweeping grant of presidential power he had asked for while trying to block access to eight years of his personal and corporate tax returns.

What to watch, per the AP: The federal appeals' court decision potentially leaves the Supreme Court as Trump's "most promising option" to block the subpoena.

