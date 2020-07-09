3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kayleigh McEnany says Trump's tax returns are still under audit

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Thursday that President Trump's taxes are still under audit, and that he will not release them until the audit is completed.

Why it matters: Trump has claimed for years that his taxes are under "routine audit." The president's relentless fight to keep his financial records secret has brought him all the way to the Supreme Court.

Driving the news: In a pair of 7-2 rulings, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Manhattan prosecutor Cy Vance has the legal right to subpoena records from Trump’s financial institutions, while rejecting, at least for now, the House's effort to subpoena similar records, Axios' Sam Baker reports.

Key exchange:

REPORTER: "The president, whatever the court says, can release his taxes whenever he likes. Why shouldn't Americans believe at this point that the president isn't trying to hide something?"
MCENANY: "The media's been asking this question for four years, and for four years, the president has said the same thing, his taxes are under audit, and when they're no longer under audit, he will release them."

McEnany disputed that Trump's nominees ruled against him on Thursday, noting that the majority decision gave the president the right to challenge subpoenas "on any grounds permitted by state law."

  • "The justices did not rule against him, in fact it was a unanimous opinion saying that this needs to go back to the district court, and they even recognized that the president has an ample arsenal of arguments that he can make," she said.
  • Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, Trump's two appointees to the Court, sided with liberal members on the 7-2 vote.

Sam Baker
8 hours ago

Supreme Court says Manhattan prosecutors can obtain Trump's financial records

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Thursday kept the fight over President Trump’s financial records alive, all but ensuring that those records won’t be made public before the election.

The big picture: The court ruled that presidents are not immune from investigation, denying Trump the sweeping grant of presidential power he had asked for. But the legal wrangling over Trump's records, specifically, will continue — and they may end up in the hands of Manhattan prosecutors.

Axios
8 hours ago

Trump rails against Obama, FBI, Senate GOP after Supreme Court ruling

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump fired off a series of tweets on Thursday morning after the Supreme Court upheld a subpoena from the Manhattan district attorney for his financial records — attacking the Obama administration, the Mueller investigation, the GOP-led Senate Judiciary Committee and others for allegedly undermining his presidency.

Why it matters: Trump has fought relentlessly to keep his financial records secret. The two Supreme Court justices that he appointed — Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — sided against Trump, with Kavanaugh writing in a concurring opinion: "In our system of government, as this Court has often stated, no one is above the law. That principle applies, of course, to a President."

Fadel Allassan
Jul 8, 2020

Chief Justice John Roberts was hospitalized in June after fall

Chief Justice John Roberts overseeing the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump. Photo: Senate Television via Getty Images

Chief Justice John Roberts was hospitalized overnight after a fall on June 21, a Supreme Court spokesperson confirmed to the Washington Post on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Speculation regarding justices' health — given their lifetime appointments — always runs rampant, and this incident may have not been made public if the Post hadn't "received a tip."

