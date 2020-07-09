Kayleigh McEnany says Trump's tax returns are still under audit

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Thursday that President Trump's taxes are still under audit, and that he will not release them until the audit is completed.

Why it matters: Trump has claimed for years that his taxes are under "routine audit." The president's relentless fight to keep his financial records secret has brought him all the way to the Supreme Court.

Driving the news: In a pair of 7-2 rulings, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Manhattan prosecutor Cy Vance has the legal right to subpoena records from Trump’s financial institutions, while rejecting, at least for now, the House's effort to subpoena similar records, Axios' Sam Baker reports.

Key exchange:

REPORTER: "The president, whatever the court says, can release his taxes whenever he likes. Why shouldn't Americans believe at this point that the president isn't trying to hide something?"

MCENANY: "The media's been asking this question for four years, and for four years, the president has said the same thing, his taxes are under audit, and when they're no longer under audit, he will release them."

McEnany disputed that Trump's nominees ruled against him on Thursday, noting that the majority decision gave the president the right to challenge subpoenas "on any grounds permitted by state law."