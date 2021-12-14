A federal judge ruled Tuesday that former President Trump cannot shield his tax returns from congressional Democrats.

Why it matters: Trump's tax returns are the subject of an inquiry by the House Committee on Ways and Means. He has fought the release to the panel for over two years.

The committee has said it plans to use Trump's tax returns to assess the IRS’ presidential audit program, though Trump claims it actually wants to publish them.

What he's saying: "It might not be right or wise to publish the returns, but it is the [committee] Chairman’s right to do so," wrote Judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump-nominated judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

"Congress has granted him this extraordinary power, and courts are loath to second guess congressional motives or duly enacted statutes."

"Even the special solicitude accorded former Presidents does not alter the outcome," McFadden wrote in the 45-page ruling.

Worth noting: The Justice Department told the Treasury Department in July that it "must" release Trump's tax returns to the committee, which it said has a "legitimate legislative purpose."

What's next: Trump has 14 days to appeal the decision.