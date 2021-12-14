Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Judge: Trump's tax returns can be released to Congress

Photo: Douglas P. DeFelice via Getty Images

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that former President Trump cannot shield his tax returns from congressional Democrats.

Why it matters: Trump's tax returns are the subject of an inquiry by the House Committee on Ways and Means. He has fought the release to the panel for over two years.

  • The committee has said it plans to use Trump's tax returns to assess the IRS’ presidential audit program, though Trump claims it actually wants to publish them.

What he's saying: "It might not be right or wise to publish the returns, but it is the [committee] Chairman’s right to do so," wrote Judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump-nominated judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

  • "Congress has granted him this extraordinary power, and courts are loath to second guess congressional motives or duly enacted statutes."
  • "Even the special solicitude accorded former Presidents does not alter the outcome," McFadden wrote in the 45-page ruling.

Worth noting: The Justice Department told the Treasury Department in July that it "must" release Trump's tax returns to the committee, which it said has a "legitimate legislative purpose."

What's next: Trump has 14 days to appeal the decision.

Go deeper

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
Dec 13, 2021 - World
How It Happened

Trump says Netanyahu "never wanted peace" with the Palestinians

Photo illustration: Annelise Capossela. Photo: Alex Edelman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

This story comes from the new season of the “How it Happened” podcast. Subscribe to listen to the whole story, including audio recordings of a never before-heard interview with Donald Trump.

Former President Donald Trump contends that one big reason his "ultimate deal" between the Israelis and Palestinians collapsed is that then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu never wanted to make peace.

The big picture: Trump went from a failed Middle East peace plan to four normalization deals between Israel and Arab states within the span of one chaotic, tension-filled year. This behind-the-scenes account of how that happened is based on interviews with Trump and nearly all of the other key players.

Go deeper (4 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated Dec 13, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Jan. 6 panel: Meadows said Guard would "protect pro Trump people"

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Photo: Chris Kleponis/Polaris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Jan. 6 select committee investigating the Capitol riot released a report and resolution Sunday outlining its recommendation to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress.

Why it matters: The report alleges that Meadows sent an email Jan. 5 "to an individual about the events on January 6 and said that the National Guard would be present to 'protect pro Trump people' and that many more would be available on standby."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Meadows: Jan. 6 contempt vote is about "going after" Donald Trump

Fox News

Mark Meadows defended his and former President's Trump's actions around the Jan. 6 insurrection, telling Fox News' Sean Hannity they did nothing "nefarious" and wanted to make sure "everything was safe and secure."

The state of play: “This is not about me, holding me in contempt. It’s not even about making the Capitol safer,” Meadows told Hannity, hours after the House select committee investigating Jan. 6 unanimously approved a resolution to recommend that he be held in contempt of Congress. “This is about Donald Trump and about actually going after him once again.”

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow