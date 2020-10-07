Updated 37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Appeals court says Trump must turn over tax records

Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday ruled in favor of a lower court decision that would force President Trump to comply with a subpoena from Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance for eight years of his financial records.

What's next: Trump is expected to attempt appealing the decision in the Supreme Court, per the New York Times, although Vance has agreed to not enforce a subpoena for 12 days as long as the president's lawyers move quickly.

  • The Supreme Court ruled this summer that presidents are not immune from investigation, denying Trump the sweeping grant of presidential power he had asked for to fight against prosecutors accessing his records.

The bottom line: An explosive New York Times report released last month, which included more than two decades' worth of tax-return data, laid bare allegations that Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017, and has over $300 million in personal debt obligations coming due in the next four years.

Rebecca Falconer
Supreme Court reinstates South Carolina absentee ballot witness rule

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

The Supreme Court on Monday sided with South Carolina officials and the state's Republican Party by mostly restoring a legal requirement that absentee ballots must be signed by a witness.

Of note: Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in the judgment that ballots cast before the ruling or received within the next two days would be exempt from the order.

Rebecca Falconer
Lawyers for E. Jean Carroll contest DOJ intervention in Trump defamation case

Combination images of E. Jean Carroll and President Trump. Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Glamour/Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Attorneys for writer E. Jean Carroll filed a motion in a New York court Monday contesting the Department of Justice's notice seeking to replace President Trump's private lawyers in her defamation lawsuit against him.

Details: "There is not a single person in the United States — not the President and not anyone else —  whose job description includes slandering women they sexually assaulted," Carroll's lawyers said in response to the DOJ's argument that Trump was "acting within the scope of his office" as president when he said in 2019 that she was "lying" about claims that he raped her in the 1990s.

Fadel Allassan
Eric Trump deposed in New York probe into family business

President Trump's son Eric Trump was questioned under oath Monday as part of New York's investigation into the Trump Organization's financial dealings, Bloomberg first reported and Axios can confirm.

The intrigue: The deposition comes less than a month out from Election Day, after a judge denied Eric Trump's motion to have it delayed until after Nov. 3. The 36-year-old Trump Organization executive vice president had argued he did not want the questioning to be used "for political purposes," per the New York Times.

