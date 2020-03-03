41 mins ago - World

Trump speaks with Taliban leader, claims "very good" relationship

Dave Lawler

Baradar (R) signs the deal with U.S. diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad. Photo: Karim Jaafar/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump said Tuesday that he'd spoken by phone with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban's political leader, in the first known communication between a U.S. president and a Taliban leader, per the Washington Post.

Why it matters: Trump agreed Saturday to a deal to begin withdrawing U.S. troops after 18 years of war. He said of his conversation with Baradar, "We’ve agreed there’s no violence. We don’t want violence," before adding, "The relationship is very good that I have with the mullah."

The big picture: Still, the Pentagon has acknowledged that peace in Afghanistan remains a long way off. Just yesterday, the Taliban said it had resumed offensive operations against Afghan forces following a "reduction in violence" during negotiations.

Rashaan Ayesh

U.S. military officially stops offensive operations in Afghanistan

Citizens in Afghanistan celebrate the first day of reduced violence. Photo: Javed Tanveer/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. military officially ceased offensive operations against the Taliban in Afghanistan early Saturday morning, The Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: This is the first step in the U.S.-Afghanistan peace process. If the "reduction of violence" for the next seven days is effective, the U.S. government and Taliban will likely sign a peace deal at the end of February.

Rashaan Ayesh

U.S. and Taliban announce first step in Afghanistan peace process

Photo: Karim Jaafar/AFP/Getty Images

The State Department confirmed Friday morning the U.S. and Taliban have "reached an understanding" that starts a 7-day "reduction of violence" to be followed by a signed U.S.-Taliban agreement.

Why it matters: The Afghanistan war is the longest war in U.S. history. President Trump has previously pulled out of talks at the last minute, only to restart them.

Dave Lawler

In Afghanistan, a deal but no peace

Taliban fighters celebrate the deal. Photo: Wali Sabawoon/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Today offered an immediate reminder that while a deal was struck Saturday for the U.S. to begin to leave Afghanistan, peace remains elusive.

Driving the news: The Taliban said it had resumed offensive operations against Afghan forces following a "reduction in violence" during negotiations.

