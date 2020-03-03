Trump speaks with Taliban leader, claims "very good" relationship

President Trump said Tuesday that he'd spoken by phone with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban's political leader, in the first known communication between a U.S. president and a Taliban leader, per the Washington Post.

Why it matters: Trump agreed Saturday to a deal to begin withdrawing U.S. troops after 18 years of war. He said of his conversation with Baradar, "We’ve agreed there’s no violence. We don’t want violence," before adding, "The relationship is very good that I have with the mullah."

The big picture: Still, the Pentagon has acknowledged that peace in Afghanistan remains a long way off. Just yesterday, the Taliban said it had resumed offensive operations against Afghan forces following a "reduction in violence" during negotiations.

Go deeper: In Afghanistan, a deal but no peace