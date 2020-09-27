Trump says Supreme Court ending Obamacare would be "a big WIN"

President Trump on Sunday tweeted that the Supreme Court invalidating the Affordable Care Act would be "a big WIN for the USA!"

Why it matters: Democrats have argued that confirming a Trump-appointed justice to the Supreme Court would put the Affordable Care Act, which protects pre-existing conditions, in jeopardy. Trump's Supreme Court pick, Amy Coney Barrett, has written that she disagreed with Chief Justice John Roberts when he ruled to uphold the law.

What he's saying: "Obamacare will be replaced with a MUCH better, and FAR cheaper, alternative if it is terminated in the Supreme Court. Would be a big WIN for the USA!"

In Charlotte last Friday, Trump promised to replace the ACA with a plan offering "the highest standard of care anywhere in the world," but offered little in terms of policy specifics.

The other side: "President Trump just admitted his nominee will strike down the Affordable Care Act," tweeted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) in response.

Reality check: Trump has said that he is protecting pre-existing conditions, despite the fact that they are only at risk because of a Republican lawsuit (supported by the Trump administration) to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.

The president last Friday signed an executive order stating it was U.S. policy to protect pre-existing conditions — which is already guaranteed under the ACA.

In a briefing call with reporters earlier that day, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar failed to explain how Trump's executive order would have any teeth if the Supreme Court ruled the law unconstitutional.

Axios' Caitlin Owens writes, "The executive order is yet another example of Trump's political gaslighting on the subject."

What to watch: The Supreme Court is expected to hear the ACA case the week after the election.

