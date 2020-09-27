42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says Supreme Court ending Obamacare would be "a big WIN"

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

President Trump on Sunday tweeted that the Supreme Court invalidating the Affordable Care Act would be "a big WIN for the USA!"

Why it matters: Democrats have argued that confirming a Trump-appointed justice to the Supreme Court would put the Affordable Care Act, which protects pre-existing conditions, in jeopardy. Trump's Supreme Court pick, Amy Coney Barrett, has written that she disagreed with Chief Justice John Roberts when he ruled to uphold the law.

What he's saying: "Obamacare will be replaced with a MUCH better, and FAR cheaper, alternative if it is terminated in the Supreme Court. Would be a big WIN for the USA!"

  • In Charlotte last Friday, Trump promised to replace the ACA with a plan offering "the highest standard of care anywhere in the world," but offered little in terms of policy specifics.

The other side: "President Trump just admitted his nominee will strike down the Affordable Care Act," tweeted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) in response.

Reality check: Trump has said that he is protecting pre-existing conditions, despite the fact that they are only at risk because of a Republican lawsuit (supported by the Trump administration) to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.

  • The president last Friday signed an executive order stating it was U.S. policy to protect pre-existing conditions — which is already guaranteed under the ACA.
  • In a briefing call with reporters earlier that day, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar failed to explain how Trump's executive order would have any teeth if the Supreme Court ruled the law unconstitutional.
  • Axios' Caitlin Owens writes, "The executive order is yet another example of Trump's political gaslighting on the subject."

What to watch: The Supreme Court is expected to hear the ACA case the week after the election.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
Updated 17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

What they're saying: Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

Judge Amy Coney Barrett in the Rose Garden of the White House on Sept. 26. Photo: Oliver Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic and Republican lawmakers along with other leading political figures reacted to President Trump's Saturday afternoon nomination of federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

What they're saying: "President Trump could not have made a better decision," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement. "Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an exceptionally impressive jurist and an exceedingly well-qualified nominee to the Supreme Court of the United States."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump introduces Amy Coney Barrett as nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg

President Trump announced he's nominating federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

Why it matters: She could give conservatives a 6-3 majority on the high court, and her nomination sets in motion a scramble among Senate Republicans to confirm her with 38 days before the election. Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to have the votes to confirm Barrett with the current majority.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sam Baker
Sep 26, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Where Amy Coney Barrett stands on the biggest issues

Photo: Aurora Samperio/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Judge Amy Coney Barrett — expected to be named by President Trump today to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — would give conservatives a 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court, and an edge on issues from abortion to the limits of presidential power.

The big picture: Republicans love the federal appeals court judge's age — she is only 48 — and her record as a steadfast social conservative.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow