Pro-Trump super PAC targets Biden with $10 million ad campaign in swing states

Fadel Allassan

A pro-Trump super PAC announced a $10 million ad campaign on Wednesday targeting former Vice President Joe Biden in swing states Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Why it matters: It's the America First Action PAC's first outlay of the 2020 cycle, and comes as the president has seen rising poll numbers — but heightened scrutiny — as he responds to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • The campaign will target Rust Belt voters via digital platforms, cable, broadcast and mail starting in mid-April until the end of May.

The backdrop: Sources close to Trump, including some campaign officials, were frustrated seeing pro-Biden super PACs running ads whacking the president over his coronavirus response with no outside air cover, per Axios' Jonathan Swan.

  • The super PAC had kept its powder dry until there was a clear Democratic nominee. An official with the group tells Axios' Alayna Treene it's clear now that Sen. Bernie Sanders' chances are almost mathematically impossible.
  • Of note: Super PACs can't legally discuss these matters with the campaigns they support.

What they're saying: “This is our first round of spending, with much more to come," said the super PAC's president, Brian Walsh. "By the time November rolls around, voters in battleground states are going to know why Joe Biden is weak, wrong and been around for too long to lead the United States of America."

