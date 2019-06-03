Trump praised the queen and the spirit of the British people in his toast. He was less diplomatic on Twitter earlier in the day.

Trump encouraged a boycott of AT&T to pressure the company to mandate more favorable coverage at CNN, which it owns. He also called London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has been sharply critical of him, a "stone cold loser."

Trump also weighed in on British politics before even setting foot in the U.K.

He told the Sun that Boris Johnson would make an “excellent” choice to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May, and suggested to the Sunday Times that populist provocateur Nigel Farage be enlisted to negotiate Brexit.

