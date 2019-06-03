The first day of President Trump’s state visit to the U.K. concluded with a state dinner this evening at Buckingham Palace.
- Trump is in Europe to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day. The Queen noted in her toast that her first-ever state visit had been “at the invitation of President Eisenhower," who had commanded the allied invasion.
- She also made what appeared to be a subtle rebuke of Trump’s “America First” worldview, noting the roles of “international institutions” and “nations working together” in ensuring “that the horrors of conflict would never be repeated.”