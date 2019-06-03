Season 2 of “Axios on HBO” airs Sundays at 6pm ET/PT. Keep up to date with Axios AM:

Trump and Queen Elizabeth exchange toasts at state dinner

Photo: Dominic Lipinski- WPA Pool/Getty Images

The first day of President Trump’s state visit to the U.K. concluded with a state dinner this evening at Buckingham Palace.

  • Trump is in Europe to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day. The Queen noted in her toast that her first-ever state visit had been “at the invitation of President Eisenhower," who had commanded the allied invasion.
  • She also made what appeared to be a subtle rebuke of Trump’s “America First” worldview, noting the roles of “international institutions” and “nations working together” in ensuring “that the horrors of conflict would never be repeated.”

Trump praised the queen and the spirit of the British people in his toast. He was less diplomatic on Twitter earlier in the day.

  • Trump encouraged a boycott of AT&T to pressure the company to mandate more favorable coverage at CNN, which it owns. He also called London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has been sharply critical of him, a "stone cold loser."

Trump also weighed in on British politics before even setting foot in the U.K.

  • He told the Sun that Boris Johnson would make an “excellent” choice to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May, and suggested to the Sunday Times that populist provocateur Nigel Farage be enlisted to negotiate Brexit.

Donald Trump