President Trump signed Wednesday an executive order to cancel the student loan debt of permanently disabled U.S. military veterans.
Why it matters: More than 25,000 disabled veterans will have their student debt forgiven as a result of the memorandum, according to the Trump administration. Per Fox News, it means eligible veterans won't have to pay federal income tax on the loans.
- Trump's Education Secretary Betsy DeVos had for months resisted such action, even in the face of calls from a large bi-partisan group of state attorneys-general.