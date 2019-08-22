Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Stories

Trump signs memo to cancel disabled veterans' student loan debt

President Donald Trump signs a proclamation that will eliminate student loan debt for qualifying disabled veterans following a speech at the American Veterans
President Trump after a speech at the American Veterans National Convention at the Galt House in Louisville, Kentucky Wednesday. Photo: by Scott Olson/Getty Images

President Trump signed Wednesday an executive order to cancel the student loan debt of permanently disabled U.S. military veterans.

Why it matters: More than 25,000 disabled veterans will have their student debt forgiven as a result of the memorandum, according to the Trump administration. Per Fox News, it means eligible veterans won't have to pay federal income tax on the loans.

  • Trump's Education Secretary Betsy DeVos had for months resisted such action, even in the face of calls from a large bi-partisan group of state attorneys-general.
Veterans