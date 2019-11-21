President Trump on Thursday, just hours before the midnight deadline to shut down the government, signed a short-term measure funding the government through Dec. 20, the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: The House passed the measure earlier this week, and the Senate approved it on Thursday. The measure sets another shutdown deadline for days before Congress breaks for the end of year holidays. Congress and Trump will have only four weeks to work through disputes over border wall funding and to agree on broader spending bills.

Go deeper: U.S. budget gap hits $134.5 billion, up 34% in a year