Trump says he’d accept foreign intel on political opponents

What he's saying: Trump also called FBI director Christopher Wray "wrong" for instructing politicians to contact law enforcement agency, "because frankly, it doesn't happen like that in life." Trump also said he has "seen a lot of things..." but "you don't call the FBI."

Context: Trump's comments come despite ongoing investigations surrounding his 2016 campaign's dealings with Russian operatives.

Between the lines: The interview with ABC deviates from Trump's typical behavior, demonizing the "fake news," and primarily praising Fox News, per Politico, adding this is his first network interview in more than 4 months. ABC reportedly requested the interview some time ago. Trump accepted nearly 1 week before he formally launches his re-election bid in Florida.

