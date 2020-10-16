58 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump reverses decision to reject California wildfire aid

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced on Friday that President Trump reversed his earlier decision to reject wildfire disaster relief for the state, hours after Trump administration officials explained why the state should not receive the aid.

Why it matters: California is facing its worst fire season on record, with over 4.1 million acres burned this year.

  • The Trump administration's initial rejection "had counties with COVID-impacted economies scrambling to figure out what to do without the aid," the Los Angeles Times wrote on Friday.

What they're saying: "Just got off the phone with President Trump who has approved our Major Disaster Declaration request. Grateful for his quick response," Newsom tweeted.

  • White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere told Axios in an emailed statement that Newsom and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) "spoke and presented a convincing case and additional on-the-ground perspective for reconsideration leading the President to approve the declaration."

Earlier Friday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency denied Newsom's original request, which was sent last month, for disaster relief funds to clean up the damage from six recent fires across the state.

  • "The damage assessments conducted with state and local partners determined that the early September fires were not of such severity and magnitude to exceed the combined capabilities of the state, affected local governments, voluntary agencies and other responding federal agencies," FEMA officials told ABC News.

Flashback: Last year, Trump threatened to withhold federal aid from California.

  • "Billions of dollars are sent to the State of California for Forest fires that, with proper Forest Management, would never happen. Unless they get their act together, which is unlikely, I have ordered FEMA to send no more money. It is a disgraceful situation in lives & money!," Trump said in a tweet in 2019.

Updated 45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Operation Warp Speed leader hasn't spoken with Biden team about vaccine development.
  2. Map: 38 states, D.C. see surge in cases.
  3. Health: Vaccine timeline "to ensure public trust" — Trump administration announces deal with CVS, Walgreens to give vaccine to seniors — Black Americans are more skeptical of a vaccine.
  4. Business: Employment gains are reversing course.
  5. Education: How colleges have learned to combat the coronavirus
  6. World: The second wave strikes a fractured U.K.
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Kushner and McDaniel bring back Katie Walsh Shields to offer strategic advice

Jared Kushner. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In recent days, Jared Kushner has brought back 2016 Republican National Committee chief of staff Katie Walsh Shields to offer strategic advice in the RNC's collaboration with the Trump campaign, according to two senior administration officials and a senior campaign official briefed on the move.

  • A senior administration official said Kushner made the decision in conjunction with RNC chair Ronna Romney McDaniel.
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

ABC's Biden town hall draws more viewers than NBC's Trump event

Getty Images

ABC's live town hall event with Joe Biden Thursday night drew 14.1 million viewers, surpassing the final Nielsen ratings for NBC's town hall with President Trump, which was aired across NBC, MSNBC and CNBC and drew 13.5 million viewers in the same hour.

Why it matters: The president's lively hour-long town hall, moderated by Savannah Guthrie, was expected to trounce Biden's more calm, policy-focused hour and a half town hall event moderated by ABC's George Stephanopoulos.

