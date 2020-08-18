"Never heard of him": Trump retorts to a DHS official who endorsed Biden

Photo: Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
President Trump in a tweet Tuesday had a retort for former Department of Homeland Security official Miles Taylor, who endorsed Joe Biden Monday.
The state of play: Trump said he's "never heard of" the former DHS chief of staff, who served in his administration until 2019. Taylor on Monday released a blistering video funded by Republican Voters Against Trump, saying what he had seen while serving in the Trump administration was "terrifying."
- "He was one of the most unfocused and undisciplined senior executives I've ever encountered," Taylor said.
What he's saying: "Many thousands of people work for our government. With that said, a former DISGRUNTLED EMPLOYEE named Miles Taylor, who I do not know (never heard of him), said he left & is on the open arms Fake News circuit. Said to be a real “stiff”. They will take anyone against us!"
- In an interview with CNN on Monday, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner called Taylor a "nice kid" but suggested that he was ineffective in his job.