"Never heard of him": Trump retorts to a DHS official who endorsed Biden

President Trump in a tweet Tuesday had a retort for former Department of Homeland Security official Miles Taylor, who endorsed Joe Biden Monday.

The state of play: Trump said he's "never heard of" the former DHS chief of staff, who served in his administration until 2019. Taylor on Monday released a blistering video funded by Republican Voters Against Trump, saying what he had seen while serving in the Trump administration was "terrifying."

"He was one of the most unfocused and undisciplined senior executives I've ever encountered," Taylor said.

What he's saying: "Many thousands of people work for our government. With that said, a former DISGRUNTLED EMPLOYEE named Miles Taylor, who I do not know (never heard of him), said he left & is on the open arms Fake News circuit. Said to be a real “stiff”. They will take anyone against us!"