25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

"Never heard of him": Trump retorts to a DHS official who endorsed Biden

Photo: Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Trump in a tweet Tuesday had a retort for former Department of Homeland Security official Miles Taylor, who endorsed Joe Biden Monday.

The state of play: Trump said he's "never heard of" the former DHS chief of staff, who served in his administration until 2019. Taylor on Monday released a blistering video funded by Republican Voters Against Trump, saying what he had seen while serving in the Trump administration was "terrifying."

  • "He was one of the most unfocused and undisciplined senior executives I've ever encountered," Taylor said.

What he's saying: "Many thousands of people work for our government. With that said, a former DISGRUNTLED EMPLOYEE named Miles Taylor, who I do not know (never heard of him), said he left & is on the open arms Fake News circuit. Said to be a real “stiff”. They will take anyone against us!"

  • In an interview with CNN on Monday, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner called Taylor a "nice kid" but suggested that he was ineffective in his job.

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh
Updated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's former Homeland Security chief of staff endorses Joe Biden

Miles Taylor, the former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff under President Trump, endorsed Joe Biden for president in a video funded by Republican Voters Against Trump.

Why it matters: Taylor's blistering criticism of Trump adds to the chorus of former top administration officials who have spoken out against the president after leaving office — most notably former national security adviser John Bolton and former Defense Secretary James Mattis.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob KnutsonRashaan Ayesh
Updated 13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who aren't voting for Trump in 2020

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Miles Taylor, the former DHS chief of staff under President Trump, endorsed Joe Biden for president Monday, saying Trump "wanted to exploit the Department of Homeland Security for his own political purposes and to fuel his own agenda."

Why it matters: Taylor joins other prominent Republicans who have publicly said they will either not vote for Trump's re-election this November or will back Biden.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
Aug 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Cook Political Report downgrades Lindsey Graham's re-election chances

Photo: Carolyn Kaster/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The Cook Political Report on Monday moved its forecast of South Carolina's Senate race, which features Lindsey Graham (R) seeking re-election, from "likely Republican" to "lean Republican."

The state of play: The race has tightened as Jaime Harrison, Graham's Democratic challenger, has proven himself to be a fundraising contender amid a favorable electoral climate for Democrats, driven by the coronavirus pandemic and a renewed focus on racial justice, per an analysis by Cook's Senate editor Jessica Taylor.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow