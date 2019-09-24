Trump responds to impeachment inquiry: "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT"

President Trump returned to Trump Tower in Manhattan on Tuesday to the official news that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is opening a formal impeachment inquiry.
What he's saying: Trump claimed earlier in the day at the United Nations General Assembly that Democrats leaning into impeachment would cost them the election. His reactions on Twitter following Pelosi's official announcement were more colorful.
- Tweet #1: "Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage. So bad for our Country!"
- Tweet #2: "Pelosi, Nadler, Schiff and, of course, Maxine Waters! Can you believe this?"
- Tweet #3: "They never even saw the transcript of the call. A total Witch Hunt!"
- Tweet #4: "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!"
Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, who is already fundraising off the impeachment announcement, added in a statement:
"The misguided Democrat impeachment strategy is meant to appease their rabid, extreme, leftist base, but will only serve to embolden and energize President Trump’s supporters and create a landslide victory for the President.”
Go deeper: Inside Pelosi's thinking on impeachment