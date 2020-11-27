Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Trump administration to ease rules on companies killing birds

Photo: Andrew Cabllero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration released an analysis on Friday finding that its proposed rule easing companies’ liability for killing birds would not cause any substantial environmental harm, the Washington Post first reported.

Why it matters: As President Trump moves to lock in various regulatory changes before President-elect Biden is inaugurated, this analysis is a key step toward finalizing rules that allow businesses to avoid fines for accidentally killing migratory birds.

Details: The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposes in its analysis a new rule that will modify its interpretation of the 1918 Migratory Bird Treaty Act — which protects birds from industrial and other threats — so that only intentional killings result in fines.

  • Previous administrations have used the law to fine companies for accidentally killing migratory birds, known as "incidental take."
  • For decades, prosecutors have sought fines of up to $15,000 per bird for accidental deaths, according to the Post.

Reality check via the Post: "The analysis suggests, however, that finalizing the rule would 'likely result in increased bird mortality' because companies would have less of an incentive to adopt precautions to prevent them from becoming ensnared or colliding with their operations."

What to watch: According to Bloomberg Law, legal experts expect the incoming Biden administration to explore ways to reverse the rule, scheduled to be finalized as early as Dec. 28.

Axios
27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Court rejects Trump campaign's appeal in Pennsylvania case

Photo: Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images

A federal appeals court on Friday unanimously rejected the Trump campaign's emergency appeal seeking to file a new lawsuit against Pennsylvania's election results, writing in a blistering ruling that the campaign's "claims have no merit."

Why it matters: It's another devastating blow to President Trump's sinking efforts to overturn the results of the election. Pennsylvania, which President-elect Joe Biden won by more than 80,000 votes, certified its results last week and is expected to award 20 electoral votes to Biden on Dec. 12.

Dave Lawler, author of World
43 mins ago - World

Belarus dictator Lukashenko says he'll leave post after new constitution

Photo: Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty

Longtime Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has said he will step down after a new constitution comes into force, according to Belarusian state media.

Why it matters: Lukashenko has faced three months of protests following a rigged election in August. He has promised to reform the constitution to reduce the near-absolute powers of the president, but has insisted that his strong hand is needed to see that process through.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
3 hours ago - World

Iran confirms assassination of top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadhe

The Iranian ministry of defense issued a statement on Friday confirming the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadhe, an Iranian scientist and the architect behind the Islamic Republic’s military nuclear program.

Why it matters: Fakhrizadhe was the head of the Amad project in the Iranian ministry of defense, which focused on developing a nuclear bomb until 2003.

