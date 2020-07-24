2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he sometimes regrets his tweets and retweets

President Trump on his cellphone in June. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump told Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy in an interview released Friday that he sometimes has regrets about his tweets and retweets.

Why it matters: Throughout his presidency, Trump has faced bipartisan criticism for his controversial comments on Twitter. He has also tested tech platforms' willingness to crack down on abuse and misinformation he spreads on his social media accounts.

  • The president has more than 84 million Twitter followers.

What he's saying: "It used to be in the old days before this, you'd write a letter, and you'd say, 'This letter is really good.' You put it on your desk and then you go back tomorrow and you say, 'Oh, I'm glad I didn't send it,'" Trump said.

  • "But we don't do that with Twitter, right? We put it out instantaneously, we feel great. And then you start getting phone calls, 'Did you really say this?'"
  • "It's not the tweets. It's the retweets that get you in trouble. You see something that looks good, and you don't investigate it."

Flashback: Twitter in late May said that a Trump tweet in which he threatened shooting in response to civil unrest in Minneapolis violated the company's rules.

  • The move exacerbated tensions between the social media giant and the president over the company's authority to label or limit his speech and, conversely, the president's authority to dictate rules to a private company.

12 hours ago - Technology

Twitter's torrent of woes

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Twitter, a company well-acquainted with choppy waters, is having an especially rough moment. First, there was last week's brutal hack of high-profile accounts. Then, there was today's disappointing earnings report, along with the company's admission that it needs new sources of revenue, including subscriptions.

The big picture: Twitter has only grown in its importance to politics and culture in the U.S. even as the company's business fortunes have stagnated.

Updated 13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 15,649,261 — Total deaths: 636,752 — Total recoveries — 8,923,575Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 4,097,270 — Total deaths: 145,184 — Total recoveries: 1,233,269 — Total tested: 48,794,970Map.
  3. States: Vermont becomes 31st state to enact face covering mandate — D.C. issues quarantine order for travelers from high-risk states.
  4. Business: Mass furlough of U.S. immigration officers delayed until end of August.
  5. 🎧 Podcast: Vaccine reality check from ex-CDC director.
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

The blue wave keeps growing

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

With 102 days until Election Day, the blue wave threatening to swamp President Trump's re-election chances keeps getting bigger and bigger.

Why it matters: We all know that anything can happen. But right now, every measurable trend is going against Trump — and with each day that passes, it gets increasingly harder for him to claw his way back.

