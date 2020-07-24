Trump says he sometimes regrets his tweets and retweets

President Trump told Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy in an interview released Friday that he sometimes has regrets about his tweets and retweets.

Why it matters: Throughout his presidency, Trump has faced bipartisan criticism for his controversial comments on Twitter. He has also tested tech platforms' willingness to crack down on abuse and misinformation he spreads on his social media accounts.

The president has more than 84 million Twitter followers.

What he's saying: "It used to be in the old days before this, you'd write a letter, and you'd say, 'This letter is really good.' You put it on your desk and then you go back tomorrow and you say, 'Oh, I'm glad I didn't send it,'" Trump said.

"But we don't do that with Twitter, right? We put it out instantaneously, we feel great. And then you start getting phone calls, 'Did you really say this?'"

"It's not the tweets. It's the retweets that get you in trouble. You see something that looks good, and you don't investigate it."

Flashback: Twitter in late May said that a Trump tweet in which he threatened shooting in response to civil unrest in Minneapolis violated the company's rules.

The move exacerbated tensions between the social media giant and the president over the company's authority to label or limit his speech and, conversely, the president's authority to dictate rules to a private company.

Go deeper: Twitter flags Trump tweet for violating rules on abusive behavior