1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump administration to share PPP loan data with Congress

President Trump. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Trump administration agreed to share data on the Paycheck Protection Program, a nearly $700 billion coronavirus aid program, with Congress but not the American public, AP reports.

Why it matters: As Democratic lawmakers have argued for transparency, ethics watchdogs say access to the detailed data on the taxpayer-funded loans will allow them to see who has received help and who hasn't, per AP.

The state of play: Senior administration officials will be providing information on nearly 4.7 million loans worth $515 billion, per AP. The Small Business Administration has only shared general information so far, such as where the businesses are located or the industry they fall into.

  • The administration has maintained that because PPP loans are calculated based on payroll data, employers may see that information as competitively sensitive or proprietary, AP notes.
  • The Treasury Department and SBA announced plans last week to release the names of some businesses that received $150,000 or more in PPP loans. Data on loans under $150,000 will only be shared with Congress.

Yes, but: Officials warned lawmakers not to provide any of the "confidential" loan information to the public.

Axios
Updated 18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 9,835,807 — Total deaths: 495,020 — Total recoveries — 4,972,750Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m ET: 2,467,874 — Total deaths: 125,039 — Total recoveries: 670,809 — Total tested: 29,810,767Map.
  3. Public health: Why coronavirus contact tracing is failing.
  4. States: Texas Gov. Abbott regrets opening bars after seeing the "aftermath" of a coronavirus surge.
  5. Immigration: Judge orders ICE to release children from family detention centers amid coronavirus.
Stef W. KightKim Hart
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The cities that are already defunding the police

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

"Defund the police" became a rallying cry for many people on the left almost overnight — but it's also having a real impact as cities move quickly to slash their police department budgets.

Driving the news: In the aftermath of the protests over the killing of George Floyd, city leaders are calling to cut law enforcement budgets or reallocate funds in at least 19 U.S. cities, according to Local Progress, which pushes for racial and economic justice and is tracking the issue in real-time.

Bryan Walsh
4 hours ago - Health

Why coronavirus contact tracing is failing

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Government virus expert Anthony Fauci told reporters in a press briefing on Friday that contact tracing efforts to contain the coronavirus are "not working."

Why it matters: Without a vaccine, contact tracing of cases is the best tool available to stem the spread of an outbreak. But understaffed public health agencies, privacy concerns, disappointing technology, and the sheer size of the pandemic are limiting the technique's effectiveness.

