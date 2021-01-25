Sign up for our daily briefing

Trump political team disavows "Patriot Party" groups

Marine One carries President Trump away from the White House on Inauguration Day. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Donald Trump's still-active presidential campaign committee officially disavowed political groups affiliated with the nascent "Patriot Party" on Monday.

Why it matters: Trump briefly floated the possibility of creating a new political party to compete with the GOP — with him at the helm. But others have formed their own "Patriot Party" entities during the past week, and Trump's team wants to make clear it has nothing to do with them.

What's happening: Donald J. Trump for President Inc., the former president's official campaign committee, filed a notice with the Federal Election Commission officially distancing itself from a new PAC called Patriot Party.

  • "DJTFP is placing this disavowal notice on the public record out of concern for confusion among the public, which may be misled to believe that Patriot Party's activities have been authorized by Mr. Trump or DJTFP — or that contributions to this unauthorized committee are being made to DJTFP — when that is not true," the committee wrote.

What we're hearing: In a statement to Axios prior to Monday's filing, Trump spokesman Jason Miller said his team has nothing to do with that group or any similar effort.

  • “We are not supportive of this effort, have nothing to do with it and only know about it through public reporting," Miller said in a text message.

Trump briefly floated the possibility of creating — and leading — an alternative political party to compete with the GOP.

  • While he quickly dropped the idea, a host of groups have sprung up lately promoting the "Patriot Party" brand.

The Patriot Party group the Trump campaign disavowed was just one of a handful to file paperwork with the FEC in recent days.

  • It falsely stated in FEC paperwork that it had a joint fundraising agreement with the Trump campaign committee.
  • Another group formed on Monday, the MAGA Patriot Party National Committee, also claimed, falsely, to have a similar agreement.

Mike AllenJim VandeHei
Jan 24, 2021 - Politics & Policy

GOP implosion: Trump threats, payback

Spotted last week on a work van in Evansville, Ind. Photo: Sam Owens/The Evansville Courier & Press via Reuters

The GOP is getting torn apart by a spreading revolt against party leaders for failing to stand up for former President Trump and punish his critics.

Why it matters: Republican leaders suffered a nightmarish two months in Washington. Outside the nation’s capital, it's even worse.

Ben Montgomery
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: David Jolly eyes independent run for Florida governor

Jolly at a House Foreign Affairs subcommittee meeting in 2014. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

Former U.S. Rep. David Jolly is "strongly considering" a run for Florida governor in 2022 as an independent, a source close to him tells Axios.

Why it matters: Jolly, who repped Florida's 13th district as a Republican from 2014 to 2017 and publicly left the GOP in 2018, has built a brand on cable news as a critic of former President Trump and his allies in Congress.

Axios
Updated 24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Health: Pandemic fatigue quantified — The pandemic could be worsening childhood obesity.
  2. Vaccine: Moderna says vaccine appears to protect against new COVID-19 variantsCities launch efforts to vaccinate the homeless.
  3. Politics: Deborah Birx went "on the road" for local COVID efforts to avoid White House censorship — Sanders says Democrats will push coronavirus relief package through with simple majority.
  4. Business: Budweiser skips Super Bowl ads in favor of vaccine education campaign.
  5. World: Mexican President López Obrador tests positive for coronavirus.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: Google's chief health officer Karen DeSalvo on vaccinating America.
