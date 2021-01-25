Donald Trump's still-active presidential campaign committee officially disavowed political groups affiliated with the nascent "Patriot Party" on Monday.

Why it matters: Trump briefly floated the possibility of creating a new political party to compete with the GOP — with him at the helm. But others have formed their own "Patriot Party" entities during the past week, and Trump's team wants to make clear it has nothing to do with them.

What's happening: Donald J. Trump for President Inc., the former president's official campaign committee, filed a notice with the Federal Election Commission officially distancing itself from a new PAC called Patriot Party.

"DJTFP is placing this disavowal notice on the public record out of concern for confusion among the public, which may be misled to believe that Patriot Party's activities have been authorized by Mr. Trump or DJTFP — or that contributions to this unauthorized committee are being made to DJTFP — when that is not true," the committee wrote.

What we're hearing: In a statement to Axios prior to Monday's filing, Trump spokesman Jason Miller said his team has nothing to do with that group or any similar effort.

“We are not supportive of this effort, have nothing to do with it and only know about it through public reporting," Miller said in a text message.

Trump briefly floated the possibility of creating — and leading — an alternative political party to compete with the GOP.

While he quickly dropped the idea, a host of groups have sprung up lately promoting the "Patriot Party" brand.

The Patriot Party group the Trump campaign disavowed was just one of a handful to file paperwork with the FEC in recent days.