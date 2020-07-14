26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump deflects on why Black people are killed by police: "And so are white people"

Asked by CBS News' Catherine Herridge on Tuesday why Black Americans are still dying at the hands of police, President Trump responded: "And so are white people. So are white people. What a terrible question to ask."

Why it matters: A 2018 study found that Black men are about 3.5 times more likely to be killed by law enforcement than their white counterparts.

  • A second study in 2019 found that out of every 1,000 black men in the U.S., one will likely die at the hands of police.
  • Trump claimed that "more white people" are killed by police, but white Americans comprise a larger portion of the population than Black people and other minorities.

The big picture: Trump, who has faced backlash for his response to nationwide protests against the police killing of George Floyd, defended his attacks on the movement to take down Confederate statues and symbols by claiming that it's a "freedom of speech" issue.

What he's saying: "All I say is freedom of speech. It's very simple. My attitude is freedom of speech. Very strong views on the Confederate flag. With me, it's freedom of speech. Very simple. Like it, don't like it, it's freedom of speech."

  • "Well people love it," Trump said in response to whether he knows about the painful history of the Confederate flag. "I know people that like the Confederate flag and they're not thinking about slavery. I look at NASCAR — you go to NASCAR, you had those flags all over the place. They stopped it."
  • Asked how he would feel about supporters displaying the Confederate flag at campaign events, Trump responded: "You know, it depends on what your definition is. But I am comfortable with freedom of speech. It's very simple."

Updated 16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 13,177,855 — Total deaths: 574,793 — Total recoveries — 7,303,490Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 3,397,069 — Total deaths: 136,117 — Total recoveries: 1,031,939 — Total tested: 41,004,275Map.
  3. Politics: Biden welcomes Trump wearing mask in public but warns "it’s not enough"
  4. Public health: Four former CDC heads say Trump's undermining of agency puts lives at risk — CDC director: U.S. could get coronavirus "under control" in 4–8 weeks if all wear masks.
27 mins ago - Podcasts

Behind the gun sales spike

Gun sales in America have surged since the coronavirus pandemic began, with 7.8 million background checks run for firearm purchases between March and June.

Axios Re:Cap digs into what's driving the sales, around 40% of which are by first-time buyers, with Wall Street Journal reporter Zusha Elinson.

Stef W. Kight
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump administration rescinds foreign student visa guidance

Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Trump administration is rescinding new guidance from Immigrations and Customs Enforcement that would have forced some international students to transfer schools or leave the U.S. if their classes were held completely online in the fall.

Why it matters: The guidance was immediately met with broad backlash and lawsuits backed by more than 200 universities and 18 states. The decision to rescind the guidance and return to the policy in place since March was announced in a Tuesday hearing for the lawsuit brought by Harvard and MIT.

