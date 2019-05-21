Trump pokes at Biden at Pennsylvania rally

President Trump traveled to Montoursville, Penn. on Monday night — expressing confidence in his ability to win the key battleground state and taking the opportunity to attack former Vice President Joe Biden.

Details: Just 2 days after Biden hosted his own public event in Pennsylvania, the president campaigned on behalf of Republican Fred Keller, who faces Democrat Marc Friedenberg in a Tuesday election to fill an open House seat. The president frequently uses rallies to deride his opponents, but on Monday directed much of his commentary toward Biden.