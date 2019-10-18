President Trump intends to nominate Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette to replace outgoing Energy Secretary Rick Perry, who turned in a resignation letter amid his connection to the Ukraine debacle.

The state of play: Perry plans on leaving his post by the end of the year, according to the president's tweet on Friday. Brouillette has a lower profile than Perry but supports the same basic agenda, including nuclear power and exports of liquefied natural gas, per Axios' Amy Harder.