Trump personal assistant Madeline Westerhout abruptly resigns

President Trump's longtime personal assistant Madeline Westerhout suddenly resigned on Thursday, 2 people familiar with her departure told the New York Times.

What they're saying: According to 1 of the anonymous sources, Trump reportedly discovered that Westerhout shared private details about his family and White House operations. The exchange took place at a recent off-the-record dinner with reporters, per Axios' Jonathan Swan, and the information got back to the White House. "The breach of trust meant immediate action," per the NYT, adding Westerhout, who has been with Trump since the first day of his presidency, was immediately deemed a "separated employee."