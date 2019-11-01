Stories

Trump's personal pastor will act as liaison with president’s base from White House

In this image, Trump and White hold each others' arms in a professional embrace while standing outside.
Trump talks to Paula White in the Rose Garden on May 2. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Televangelist Paula White, President Trump's personal pastor, will join the White House as a member of the Office of Public Liaison, a White House official told the New York Times.

The big picture: In 2020, Trump needs to secure the white evangelical voters that boosted his 2016 campaign. That demographic remains the only faith-based group with a majority that favors Trump, although evangelical leaders recently broke with the president over his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from northern Syria.

White's position will include advising the administration’s Faith and Opportunity Initiative, which Trump established last year to give religious groups more of say in federal programs on issues such as religious liberty and poverty.

