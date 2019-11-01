Trump's personal pastor will act as liaison with president’s base from White House

Televangelist Paula White, President Trump's personal pastor, will join the White House as a member of the Office of Public Liaison, a White House official told the New York Times.

The big picture: In 2020, Trump needs to secure the white evangelical voters that boosted his 2016 campaign. That demographic remains the only faith-based group with a majority that favors Trump, although evangelical leaders recently broke with the president over his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from northern Syria.