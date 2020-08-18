1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump pardons suffragette Susan B. Anthony on centennial of 19th Amendment

President Trump in the Blue Room of the White House on August 18. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Tuesday posthumously pardoned suffragist Susan B. Anthony, who was arrested in 1872 for illegally voting, at an event with First Lady Melania Trump to commemorate the 19th amendment.

The big picture: Trump made the announcement on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women age 21 and over the right to vote in the U.S. However, many women of color were still unable to vote at the time due to restrictive state and local laws.

6 hours ago - Podcasts

California's energy emergency

The West Coast is experiencing intense heatwaves right now. This week, temperatures in Death Valley, California hit a record 130 degrees Fahrenheit. In the middle of a pandemic, this is highlighting a new set of problems — including how to store newer, greener forms of energy.

  • Plus, Mike Allen's inside look at political conventions of the past.
  • And, the 100th anniversary of the ratification of women's right to vote.

Guests: Axios' Amy Harder and Mike Allen.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Sara Fischer
Aug 17, 2020 - Economy & Business

Report: Black women promoted at far lower rates than white men

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

A new report from The Lean In Foundation, founded by Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, finds that for every 100 men promoted to manager in America, only 58 Black women are promoted, despite Black women asking for promotions at the same rate.

Why it matters: "A lot of corporate diversity efforts are really focused on the very top," says Sandberg, who spoke with Axios about the report. "And while the very top is super important, you can't get to the top if you don't get that first promotion."

Zachary BasuAlayna Treene
Updated 32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate report finds Manafort passed campaign data to Russian intelligence officer

Paul Manafort. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday released the fifth and final volume of its report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, which details "counterintelligence threats and vulnerabilities."

Why it matters: The Republican endorsed, 996-page report goes further than the Mueller report in showing the extent of Russia's connections to members of the Trump campaign, and how the Kremlin was able to take advantage of the transition team's inexperience to gain access to sensitive information.

