Trump pardons suffragette Susan B. Anthony on centennial of 19th Amendment

President Trump on Tuesday posthumously pardoned suffragist Susan B. Anthony, who was arrested in 1872 for illegally voting, at an event with First Lady Melania Trump to commemorate the 19th amendment.

The big picture: Trump made the announcement on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women age 21 and over the right to vote in the U.S. However, many women of color were still unable to vote at the time due to restrictive state and local laws.