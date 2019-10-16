Stories

N.Y. Gov. Cuomo signs law targeting presidential pardon power

Andrew Cuomo
Andrew Cuomo. Photo: Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation on Wednesday allowing the state to prosecute people who have been pardoned by the president, a move viewed as a "direct shot at President Donald Trump," and the Trump Organization, NBC News writes.

Why it matters: The law — effective immediately — closes what proponents describe as a loophole. New York prosecutors can now pursue criminal charges against individuals associated with the president and pardoned for similar federal offenses. "Multiple ex-Trump aides or associates are imprisoned or facing legal scrutiny in New York," NBC notes.

But, but, but: The new law applies to future and past cases for those who have not hit specific milestones in the judicial process, such as entering a plea or the swearing in of the first juror. That means individuals, such as former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, would not be subject to new charges.

Pardons