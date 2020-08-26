❗Trump pardons felon Jon Ponder ahead of RNC appearance

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
President Trump pardoned Jon Ponder, a convicted bank robber turned activist, ahead of Ponder's Tuesday night appearance at the Republican National Convention.
What they're saying: In a pre-recorded clip, Trump said, "He has created one of the most successful reentry programs, Hope For Prisoners, in Las Vegas. Hope for Prisoners is a movement that began as a dream, in a tiny prison cell, and is now making a difference in the lives of thousands, truly bringing hope that there is an opportunity and a community that is waiting and willing to offer them a second chance," per Fox.
Before night two of the RNC, Trump described Ponder's story as "a beautiful testament to the power of redemption."
Background: Ponder started the nonprofit as a post-prison re-entry program.
- He is a three-time convicted felon, and was granted clemency by the Nevada Board of Pardons for past battery convictions earlier this year.
The state of play: Ponder will speak at the convention the FBI agent who arrested him, Fox News reports.
Trump's pardon removes a federal bank robbery charge from Ponder's record.