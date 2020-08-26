1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump pardons felon Jon Ponder ahead of RNC appearance

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump pardoned Jon Ponder, a convicted bank robber turned activist, ahead of Ponder's Tuesday night appearance at the Republican National Convention.

What they're saying: In a pre-recorded clip, Trump said, "He has created one of the most successful reentry programs, Hope For Prisoners, in Las Vegas. Hope for Prisoners is a movement that began as a dream, in a tiny prison cell, and is now making a difference in the lives of thousands, truly bringing hope that there is an opportunity and a community that is waiting and willing to offer them a second chance," per Fox.

Before night two of the RNC, Trump described Ponder's story as "a beautiful testament to the power of redemption."

Background: Ponder started the nonprofit as a post-prison re-entry program.

  • He is a three-time convicted felon, and was granted clemency by the Nevada Board of Pardons for past battery convictions earlier this year.

The state of play: Ponder will speak at the convention the FBI agent who arrested him, Fox News reports.

Trump's pardon removes a federal bank robbery charge from Ponder's record.

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh
Updated 12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Rand Paul: "I'm proud of the job Donald Trump has done"

Sen. Rand Paul spoke on the second night of the Republican National Convention, saying he is "proud" of the job President Trump has done during his first term.

Details: "I don’t always agree with him. But our occasional policy differences are far outweighed by our significant agreements. But more important than simple agreement is accomplishment. President Trump gets things done," Paul said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob KnutsonRashaan Ayesh
13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Anti-abortion activist: Planned Parenthood targets minority areas

Screenshot: CNN.

Abby Johnson, a prominent anti-abortion activist, used her address at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday to advocate for the movement and stated that "Planned Parenthood abortion facilities are strategically located in minority neighborhoods."

  • "I was awarded Planned Parenthood’s Employee of the Year award and invited to their annual gala where they present the Margaret Sanger Award, named for their founder ... And every year Planned Parenthood celebrates its racist roots by presenting the Margaret Sanger award."
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

RNC dashboard

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

🗓 What's happening: First Lady Melania Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo headline the second night of the RNC tonight.

🚨 RNC drops speaker after anti-Semitic QAnon conspiracy tweet

❗Trump pardons felon Jon Ponder ahead of RNC appearance

👀 Highlights from Night 1: Trump's alternative reality.

📸 The big picture: The GOP convention is a Trumpian production.

📝 Between the lines: Trump campaign releases second-term agenda.

🗣️ Schedule: This week's convention speakers.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow