Trump targets Somali communities and Rep. Ilhan Omar in Minneapolis

President Trump relaunched his attacks against Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who came to the U.S. as a Somali refugee, and targeted the Somali community in Minnesota, reports the Washington Post.

Why it matters: Minnesota is home to the largest concentration of Somalis in the U.S. Trump told the cheering crowd at a Thursday night campaign rally that he plans to "give local communities a greater say in refugee policy and put in place enhanced vetting and responsible immigration controls," per the Post.