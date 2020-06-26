26 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Trump admin proposes drilling on over two-thirds of largest plot of U.S. public land

Photo: Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The Bureau of Land Management on Thursday proposed to expand oil and gas drilling to over two-thirds of the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska: the nation's largest stretch of public land.

Why it matters: Alaska's all-GOP congressional delegation — including Sens. Dan Sullivan, Lisa Murkowski and Rep. Don Young — is praising the plan as a means to boost the state's economy, per the Washington Post. But environmental advocates are lamenting the potential loss of wildlife protections for the Alaskan tract that have spanned over four decades.

  • The roughly 23-million-acre reserve is estimated to hold 8.7 billion barrels of untapped oil and 25 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Half of the reservation is already open for drilling.

Yes, but... With capital spending by oil and gas companies in a steep decline, "the industry has virtually no appetite for Alaska drilling," Pavel Molchanov, senior energy analyst for the investment firm Raymond James, told the Post.

  • Some of the nation's largest banks — including JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs — have also said they will no longer finance Arctic oil and gas developments.

Go deeper

Amy Harder
17 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Coronavirus pandemic zaps America's natural-gas export boom

Reproduced from EIA with IHS Markit data; Chart: Axios Visuals

After the U.S. exported a record amount of liquefied natural gas in late March, the coronavirus pandemic — paired with warm weather — cut that amount by more than half in June, according to IHS Markit data.

Why it matters: Politically, it's a blow to President Trump’s energy agenda. Economically, it's contributing to job losses and project delays in the oil-and-gas industry, which is now a significant part of the economy.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 9,614,845 — Total deaths: 490,141 — Total recoveries — 4,812,121Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m ET: 2,452,460 — Total deaths: 125,796 — Total recoveries: 663,562 — Total tested: 29,207,820Map.
  3. Federal response: White House coronavirus task force to hold first briefing in roughly two months.
  4. Public health: New guidance shows young people with obesity and other health conditions are at risk — CDC says there could be 10 times more U.S. coronavirus cases than reported.
  5. Science: Face masks can help control coronavirus spread.
  6. 2020 election: Biden says Trump is "worried about looking bad" with COVID tests.
  7. World: Coronavirus accelerates in Africa as economic damage deepens.
  8. 1 🐎 thing: Kentucky Derby rescheduled for September, will allow audience.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

White House coronavirus task force to hold first briefing in roughly two months

White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx on May 22. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence will hold an in-person White House coronavirus task force briefing on Friday, the first in roughly two months.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic is getting dramatically worse in almost every corner of the U.S., Axios' Sam Baker and Andrew Witherspoon report.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow