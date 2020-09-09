1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

The yin-yang of Trump's drilling policy

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

It would be easy to feel some whiplash over recent Trump administration moves on oil-and-gas industry access — or lack thereof — to areas currently off-limits.

Driving the news: Trump used a Tuesday stop in Florida — a swing state with a huge electoral vote bounty — to announce an order that keeps the eastern Gulf of Mexico off-limits through 2032.

  • Florida's East Coast is a no-go zone too.
  • The same order — reversing earlier administration plans — also bars leasing off the Atlantic shores of Georgia and South Carolina.

The intrigue: The move comes roughly three weeks after the administration touted its plans under a 2017 law to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling.

  • It's an area where industry interest in expensive, remote projects could prove tepid.
  • Yet the eastern Gulf, adjacent to the heart of the U.S. offshore drilling industry in Louisiana and Texas, has long been coveted by the sector.
  • Oil industry groups, in a somewhat rare split with Trump, yesterday criticized the decision.
  • The politics of Florida drilling have been dicey for decades though amid bipartisan opposition there.

What they're saying: "In our view, the Eastern GOM may have represented the single biggest target of opportunity for offshore drillers," the research firm ClearView Energy Partners said in a note.

19 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Trump extends Florida offshore drilling ban

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump said Tuesday that he will extend a longstanding ban on offshore drilling off the coast of Florida, a critical 2020 swing state, and expand it to Georgia and South Carolina.

Why it matters: The announcement would further seal off the eastern Gulf of Mexico, a region long-coveted by oil companies.

4 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Democratic probe finds mail-order pharmacies reported USPS drug delivery delays

Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

An investigation by Senate Democrats published Wednesday found that there were "significant" U.S. Postal Service delays this summer for mail-order prescription drugs, according to information provided by five major pharmacies.

Why it matters: Demand for mailed prescriptions has increased during the coronavirus pandemic, per the report by Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bob Casey (D-Pa.).

Updated 11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

