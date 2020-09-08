14 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Trump extends Florida offshore drilling ban

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump said Tuesday that he will extend a longstanding ban on offshore drilling off the coast of Florida, a critical 2020 swing state, and expand it to Georgia and South Carolina.

Why it matters: The announcement would further seal off the eastern Gulf of Mexico, a region long-coveted by oil companies.

Where it stands: Much of the eastern Gulf is protected from development only through 2022 under a 2006 law that expanded access in some areas and created a program for nearby states to share revenue from leasing and royalties.

  • Trump's presidential memorandum puts the areas off-limits through mid-2032.
  • Most offshore U.S. oil-and-gas production comes from the central and western Gulf.

The intrigue: The amount of industry interest in unexplored regions going forward is less certain amid low energy prices that may persist for a long time, and the pandemic's potentially long-lasting effects on demand.

  • That said, the area's proximity to the existing Gulf offshore industry and infrastructure would have been a plus for the sector.
  • One unnamed industry official told Politico that today's move was a "complete ambush."

Flashback: Then-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said in 2018 that his agency, which regulates offshore drilling, planned to remove areas around Florida from areas it had initially proposed make available for oil-and-gas leasing in the years ahead.

  • Today's move goes further by also sealing off areas further up the Atlantic coast, which are no longer covered by formal, congressionally mandated bans but have not yet been leased.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 27,414,048 — Total deaths: 894,012— Total recoveries: 18,381,115Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 6,314,282 — Total deaths: 189,400 — Total recoveries: 2,333,583 — Total tests: 83,450,642Map
  3. Politics: Pelosi, Schumer say Senate GOP's skinny coronavirus bill "is headed nowhere"Biden campaign taps new ad agency to educate voters on casting ballots.
  4. Health: Telemedicine racial disparity has shrunk, but big gaps persist.
  5. Education: OECD projects U.S. economy could lose $15.3 trillion over next century due to school closures.
  6. Tech: Why the tech industry's biggest, richest companies couldn't save us.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid
3 hours ago - World

Israel-UAE normalization deal to be signed at White House on Sept. 15

Trump with the team of officials who helped broker the Israel-UAE agreement. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

The signing ceremony of the U.S.-brokered normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates will take place at the White House on Sept. 15, according to White House officials.

Why it matters: This will be the first signing of a peace agreement between Israel and an Arab state in more than 25 years.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Miriam Kramer, author of Space
3 hours ago - Science

The hunt for dark matter expands

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The hunt for dark matter — the mysterious substance that makes up the majority of matter in the universe but hasn't been directly observed — is turning to new places and looking for new candidates.

The big picture: Regular matter — the stuff that makes up you, me and everything we know and see out in the universe — is only 15% of the total matter in the universe.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow