Health and Human Services Sec. Alex Azar and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma both still have their jobs after Wednesday night's White House meeting, per three sources familiar with the matter.

Details: The peace meeting between the two feuding officials was held in Vice President Mike Pence's office. Pence, acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, Azar, Verma and Pence's chief of staff Marc Short attended, two sources familiar told Axios' Jonathan Swan.