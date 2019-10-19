Trump bashed Obama for executive orders, but his own record is basically the same

President Trump has issued 130 executive orders in his presidency so far — largely keeping pace with President Obama, except for the 55 orders he unleashed in 2017. (George W. Bush sent 54 in his first year).

Why it matters: Trump made it a point on the campaign trail to deride Obama's use of executive orders, saying "the country wasn't based" on them at a 2016 Republican Presidential Town Hall and that Obama's executive orders were "a basic disaster," since he couldn't "even get along with the Democrats."