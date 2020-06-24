1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

The inside story of Trump’s embarrassing endorsement

Trump listens during a roundtable at the White House June 15. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

Madison Cawthorn, the 24-year-old who stunningly defeated the candidate President Trump endorsed in the Republican runoff for North Carolina's 11th congressional district, got a congratulatory call last night from the president himself — on Air Force One flying back from Arizona.

Why it matters: Lynda Bennett's defeat ruined Trump's near-perfect record of endorsing winners in GOP primaries — a record he prized and often boasted about.

Between the lines: It also puts White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in an awkward position, with allies of the president blaming him for the loss.

  • Meadows vacated the seat to join Trump's White House earlier this year. The president only endorsed the losing candidate because Meadows' wife encouraged him to do so, according to sources with direct knowledge.

Behind the scenes: After congratulating Cawthorn, Trump told the young real estate investor that he didn't even know Bennett, and that his team had told him to endorse her, according to two sources familiar with the call. The real story is even knottier.

  • Early on the morning of June 4, Trump got a call from Debbie Meadows, the chief of staff's wife, according to a source with direct knowledge. She persuaded Trump to endorse her close friend, Bennett, and later that morning Trump tweeted out his endorsement.
  • Trump's tweet surprised a number of people in his political orbit. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was unhappy about the endorsement and told Trump that he thought he'd made a mistake and that Cawthorn would win, according to a source familiar with McCarthy's thinking.

Soon after he tweeted his endorsement, Trump started to get nervous that Bennett would lose and spoil his record of endorsing winners.

  • On June 16, Trump tried to give Bennett another boost by urging his 80+ million Twitter followers to donate to her campaign.
  • Per Politico, Trump "released a robocall saying [Bennett] would help him 'fight crazy Nancy Pelosi and that radical socialist liberal group trying to destroy our country.' House Freedom Action, a leadership PAC aligned with the House Freedom Caucus, which Meadows co-founded, spent nearly $500,000 on the airwaves to boost Bennett."

The other side: “The Republican race for NC-11 was an embarrassment of riches," said a source close to Meadows. "Several qualified candidates were eager to fill the shoes left by Meadows to support the pro-Trump agenda."

  • "Wayne King was Meadows' former Deputy Chief of staff, Lynda was a personal friend, and Madison was a former intern of Mark Meadows. We’re proud of Madison.”

After his victory last night, Cawthorn said he did not think his win revealed any larger conclusions about Trump's influence in the Republican Party.

  • "I want to make something clear," he said in a statement. "I support our great president. I do not believe this election has been a referendum on the president's influence. The people of western North Carolina are wise and discerning. You observed both candidates and simply made the choice you believed is best for our district."

What we're hearing: Watch for Cawthorn to visit with Trump in the not too distant future.

What's next: Cawthorn faces Democrat Moe Davis in November. If Cawthorn wins, he will be the youngest member of Congress.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to note that not every Trump-endorsed candidate has won their primaries.

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

24-year-old Republican wins North Carolina primary against Trump pick

President Trump. Photo: Brenden Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Real estate investment executive Madison Cawthorn, 24, overtook Lynda Bennett in North Carolina's 11th congressional district's Republican primaries on Tuesday, AP reports.

Why it matters: President Trump vigorously backed Bennett, including on Twitter. Bennett also had the endorsement of White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who vacated the seat earlier this year.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate GOP police reform bill stalls after failing to gain Democratic support

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-K.Y.) with Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.). Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senate Republicans' police reform bill failed to gain enough votes to advance the measure in a procedural vote Wednesday.

Why it matters: It highlights the extent of their split with Democrats, who have blasted the GOP bill as "not salvageable" for failing to properly address what they believe are fundamental issues, like the banning of police chokeholds.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Barr agrees to testify before House Judiciary Committee on July 28

Photo: Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr has agreed to testify before the House Judiciary Committee for a "general oversight hearing" on July 28, according to DOJ spokeswoman Kerri Kupec.

The state of play: The news that Barr has agreed to testify comes after House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) threatened to issue a subpoena — and as the committee is in the midst of a hearing about the alleged politicization of the Justice Department under Barr and President Trump.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow