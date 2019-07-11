New: A weekly newsletter about the trends shaping cities

A senior military officer has accused Air Force Gen. John Hyten, who's tapped to be the next Joint Chiefs of Staff vice chairman, of subjecting her to a series of unwanted sexual advances, AP reported Wednesday. She alleges he tried to derail her career when she rebuffed him.

Why it matters: Although a military investigation found insufficient evidence to charge Hyten over the allegations that he kissed, hugged and rubbed up against the woman while she was one of his aides in 2017, it could still jeopardize his nomination. Members of Congress have raised questions about the allegations, AP notes.

  • Defense One first reported earlier Wednesday that Hyten may face questions on the allegations during his Senate confirmation process.
