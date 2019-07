President Trump tweeted on Thursday evening his intention to nominate Gene Scalia as the new secretary of labor.

Details: Scalia, 55, is the son of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. A source told NPR that Trump offered the job to Scalia, and he accepted. He is a partner at a Washington, D.C.-based law firm where he focuses on labor and employment. He worked as an assistant to Attorney General William Barr in the 1990s.