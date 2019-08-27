Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Trump to formally nominate Eugene Scalia as labor secretary

Eugene Scalia.
Photo: Tom Williams/Roll Call/Getty Images

President Trump on Tuesday announced his intention to nominate Eugene Scalia, son of the late conservative Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, as labor secretary.

Why it matters: The Cabinet position has been filled by acting Secretary Patrick Pizzella since Alex Acosta resigned in July amid backlash for his involvement in negotiating the sweetheart plea deal Jeffrey Epstein received in 2008. Acosta had already been on shaky ground with Trump for moving slowly on deregulation, one of the administration's top priorities.

What to know: Scalia is a partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, where he handles employment law. He previously worked at the Labor Department during President George Bush's administration and also served as an assistant to Attorney General William Barr in the 1990s.

