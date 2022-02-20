Trump social media app Truth Social to debut Monday

Former President Trump's new social media network, Truth Social, appears set to debut in the Apple App Store on Monday, per Reuters.

Why it matters: The network's launch would mark Trump's return to social media since he was permanently banned from Twitter, Facebook and Youtube following the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

State of play: Reuters learned of the launch after viewing posts by a network executive answering questions on Friday from people invited to use the app during a test phase this week.

One user asked when the app would be available to the general public, to which the network's chief product officer answered, "we're currently set for release in the Apple App store for Monday Feb. 21."

The big picture: Trump announced that he intended to launch a social media network called Truth Social in Oct. 2021.