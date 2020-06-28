29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Native American activists to protest Trump's Mount Rushmore visit

Photo: Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Multiple groups led by Native American activists plan to protest President Trump’s July 3 Independence Day celebration at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, AP reports.

Why it matters: Activists believe the monument is a desecration of land stolen from Native Americans used to celebrate leaders who were hostile to Indigenous people.

  • The planned protest and the heightened attention on Mount Rushmore comes during a national reckoning over the symbolism of monuments.
  • Some Native American activists believe the memorial is as reprehensible as the Confederate monuments being removed or torn down around the country.

What they're saying: Oglala Sioux President Julian Bear Runner told the Sioux Falls Argus Leader that Trump failed to consult tribal leaders about his visit to the Black Hills, which the Oglala Sioux consider part of their Great Sioux Reservation and land that was never formally ceded to the United States.

  • Bear Runner said he also believes Mount Rushmore should be "removed."
  • "I don't believe it should be blown up, because it would cause more damage to the land," he said. "Removed but not blown up."
  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) tweeted last week that "The men on Mt. Rushmore helped make America the greatest country in history. They weren't perfect; nobody is. But we should learn from their example and work together to accomplish their dreams for our country."
  • Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) introduced a bill in the House of Representatives last week that would prohibit federal funds from being used to alter the faces of the Mount Rushmore National Memorial, according to the Leader.

The big picture: Noem pushed for the return of an Independence Day fireworks display for Trump's visit. It will be the first pyrotechnical display at the site since 2009.

  • National fire experts said the return of the display "is ill advised" because of fire danger.
  • The Black Hills National Forest has experienced abnormally dry conditions recently, which increase the risk of wildfires.

Dave Lawler
18 mins ago - World

The global coronavirus crisis is getting worse

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

We’ve hit one grim global coronavirus milestone — 10 million confirmed cases worldwide as of Sunday morning — and are closing in on another: 500,000 deaths.

Why it matters: The world may now be past peak lockdown — with economies reopening from Spain to South Africa — but it has not seen the worst of the virus. More than one in five cases recorded during the entirety of the pandemic came in the last two weeks alone.

Jacob Knutson
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump denies report he was briefed on alleged Russian bounties on U.S. troops

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Sunday that neither he, Vice President Mike Pence nor chief of staff Mark Meadows were briefed on alleged intelligence that a Russian military spy unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Why it matters: Kremlin involvement with the Taliban that resulted in the death of American troops would mark a massive escalation in the U.S.-Russian relationship. Trump has already faced intense criticism over reports that he knew about the intelligence and took no action.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 10,004,643 — Total deaths: 499,296 — Total recoveries — 5,068,900Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 2,510,323 — Total deaths: 125,539 — Total recoveries: 679,308 — Total tested: 30,401,644Map.
  3. Congress: Lawmakers replace handshakes and baby-kissing with virtual campaigns — Pandemic rewires the future of Congress.
  4. Public health: Florida, Arizona, Arizona, Georgia, South Carolina and Nevada set new daily coronavirus recordsCoronavirus shrinks planned family sizesWhy contact tracing is failing.
  5. States: Pence campaign trips to Arizona and Florida delayedTexas Gov. Abbott regrets opening bars after seeing the "aftermath" of a coronavirus surge.
  6. Education: A blueprint for managing colleges.
