Trump in the White House on Sept. 4. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
President Trump announced Friday that the Defense Department "will NOT be cutting funding" to the military's historic independent newspaper, Stars and Stripes.
Driving the news: A Pentagon memo quoted in a USA Today opinion piece on Friday ordered the 159-year-old newspaper's publisher to produce a plan by Sept. 15 to "dissolve the Stars and Stripes."
- In February, the Defense Department proposed cutting the $15.5 million in funding to the newspaper. But the House has since passed legislation that includes the funding through the 2021 fiscal year.