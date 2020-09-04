8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pentagon will not cut funding to military's independent newspaper, Trump says

Trump in the White House on Sept. 4. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump announced Friday that the Defense Department "will NOT be cutting funding" to the military's historic independent newspaper, Stars and Stripes.

Driving the news: A Pentagon memo quoted in a USA Today opinion piece on Friday ordered the 159-year-old newspaper's publisher to produce a plan by Sept. 15 to "dissolve the Stars and Stripes."

  • In February, the Defense Department proposed cutting the $15.5 million in funding to the newspaper. But the House has since passed legislation that includes the funding through the 2021 fiscal year.

Updated 57 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 26,418,530 — Total deaths: 870,790 — Total recoveries: 17,569,830Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 6,176,623 — Total deaths: 187,200 — Total recoveries: 2,266,957 — Total tests: 80,381,085Map.
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to Trump: My son "wasn't a sucker"

During a speech on the latest jobs report, Joe Biden directly addressed President Trump for reportedly calling American war heroes "losers" and "suckers," slamming Trump with a personal anecdote about his late son, Beau.

What they're saying: "When my son volunteered to join the United States military, as the attorney general, and went to Iraq for the year — won the bronze star and other commendations — he wasn’t a sucker," Biden said.

3 hours ago - World

Serbia-Kosovo summit's surprise ending: diplomatic deals with Israel

Trump flanked by Vucic (L) and Hoti (R). Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

A White House summit between the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo ended with a twist on Friday: Both countries announced diplomatic breakthroughs not with one another, but with Israel.

Driving the news: Serbia has agreed to move its embassy to Jerusalem "by July," President Trump announced, while Kosovo and Israel will grant one another diplomatic recognition.

