GOP Rep. Fred Upton on Trump's push against Michigan election results: "It's over"

Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) told CNN's "Inside Politics" on Sunday that "the voters have spoken” in Michigan, and that it's time to move on from the election after no evidence of mass voter fraud has been found in his home state.

Why it matters: President Trump reached out directly to Republican leaders last week in Michigan as part of a long-shot effort to prevent the state from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, the New York Times reports.

  • After the meeting, state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R) and Speaker of the Michigan House Lee Chatfield (R) said they "have not yet been aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election."

What he's saying: “You know what? The voters have spoken. No one has come up with any evidence of fraud or abuse," Upton said. "All 83 counties have certified their own election results. Those will be officially tabulated or should be tomorrow.”

  • "Here again in Michigan, it's not a razor-thin margin. It's 154,000 votes. You've got to let those votes stand. People know the process. ... The process has been in place for a long time. It works. There's no issues of fraud anywhere."
  • "154,000 votes is plenty to overcome. It's over."

What to watch: The Michigan Board of State Canvassers is scheduled to meet Monday to certify the state's results.

  • Certification is typically a formality, but efforts by Republicans to delay the process have put a spotlight on the event.

Trump campaign asks Georgia for another election recount

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Georgia will conduct another presidential election results recount following a Trump campaign request on Saturday.

Why it matters: State election officials and Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Friday certified Georgia's election results that show President-elect Joe Biden officially won the state by just over 12,600 votes.

Chris Christie: Trump's legal challenges against election results have been "a national embarrassment"

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Sunday denounced a lack of evidence in President Trump's legal challenges against election results as "a national embarrassment," emphasizing that Trump has had his chance to prove allegations of widespread voter fraud in court.

The big picture: Despite the president's legal challenges in various states gaining little to no ground, only a handful of congressional Republicans have acknowledged Biden as president-elect.

The top Republicans who have acknowledged Biden as president-elect

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Some elected Republicans are breaking ranks with President Trump to acknowledge that President-elect Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Why it matters: The relative sparsity of acknowledgements highlights Trump's lasting power in the GOP, as his campaign moves to file multiple lawsuits alleging voter fraud in key swing states — despite the fact that there have been no credible allegations of any widespread fraud anywhere in the U.S.

