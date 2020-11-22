GOP Rep. Fred Upton on Trump's push against Michigan election results: "It's over"

Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) told CNN's "Inside Politics" on Sunday that "the voters have spoken” in Michigan, and that it's time to move on from the election after no evidence of mass voter fraud has been found in his home state.

Why it matters: President Trump reached out directly to Republican leaders last week in Michigan as part of a long-shot effort to prevent the state from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, the New York Times reports.

After the meeting, state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R) and Speaker of the Michigan House Lee Chatfield (R) said they "have not yet been aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election."

What he's saying: “You know what? The voters have spoken. No one has come up with any evidence of fraud or abuse," Upton said. "All 83 counties have certified their own election results. Those will be officially tabulated or should be tomorrow.”

"Here again in Michigan, it's not a razor-thin margin. It's 154,000 votes. You've got to let those votes stand. People know the process. ... The process has been in place for a long time. It works. There's no issues of fraud anywhere."

"154,000 votes is plenty to overcome. It's over."

What to watch: The Michigan Board of State Canvassers is scheduled to meet Monday to certify the state's results.

Certification is typically a formality, but efforts by Republicans to delay the process have put a spotlight on the event.

Go deeper: Trump's closest advisers are distancing themselves from his legal effort