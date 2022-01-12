Sign up for our daily briefing

Trump calls McConnell a "loser" before hanging up on NPR host

Ivana Saric

Photo: Saul Loeb, Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Trump abruptly cut short an interview with NPR Tuesday after being pressed about his false, baseless claims of election fraud in 2020 and lambasting Republicans who have spoken out against them.

Why it matters: The interview once again highlights the extent to which Trump is willing to turn against members of his own party if they do not back his unsupported claims.

What they're saying: Trump began the interview by stating that rehashing the events of the 2020 election is an "advantage" for Republicans, because otherwise Democrats would "do it again in '22 and '24," referring to his unfounded claim of election theft.

  • Asked why Republican officials in Arizona had accepted the results of the election, Trump said it was "because they are RINOs [Republican in name only]."
  • Host Steve Inskeep asked Trump why Republicans in Congress were not standing by his election claims — even referencing Sen. Mike Rounds' (R-S.D.) claims on Sunday that the election was "fair" — by laying the blame at the feet of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).
  • "Because Mitch McConnell is a loser," Trump said.

A few minutes later, after encouraging other Republicans to push the baseless claims, Trump suddenly hung up.

Jonathan Swan
Jan 11, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Trump to elevate election deniers at Arizona rally

Donald Trump. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump announced guest speakers today for his Saturday rally in Arizona, and most of them share a common trait: they led efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Why this matters: Trump, who remains the most powerful figure in the Republican Party, is making his false claims about the 2020 election the centerpiece of the GOP platform.

Rebecca Falconer
Jan 11, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Trump seeks N.Y. attorney general's recusal from civil investigation

Combination images of New York Attorney General Letitia James and former President Trump. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images; Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former President Trump and the Trump Organization filed a motion Monday for a preliminary injunction against New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigations into the business, accusing her of "unconstitutional" abuse of process.

Why it matters: Trump is seeking a stay in the civil investigation by James' office into the family business while the outcome of his lawsuit against the attorney general is pending or for James to "recuse herself from involvement in any capacity in the active civil and criminal investigation," according to the filing.

Axios
Jan 11, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Judge questions Trump immunity claims in Capitol riot lawsuits

Former President Trump speaks during an October rally in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

A federal judge on Monday challenged former President Donald Trump's claims of "absolute immunity" from three lawsuits related to the U.S. Capitol riot, per Law360.

Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., is for the first time considering Trump's defense that claims against him "directly contravene the absolute immunity conveyed on the President by the Constitution as a key principle of separation of powers."

