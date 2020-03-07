38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump names Mark Meadows as White House chief of staff

Orion Rummler

Mulvaney and Meadows in the East Room of the White House on Feb. 6. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Trump announced on Friday that he will replace acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney with Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.)

Why it matters via Axios' Alayna Treene: Meadows recently announced his plans to retire from Congress, and hinted at a job in the Trump administration. Trump trusts Meadows, and has appreciated his fierce and public loyalty over the past years.

Yes, but: The role under Trump has been minimized, with the president preferring to operate as his own chief of staff.

Details: Mulvaney will become the U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland, Trump tweeted on Friday.

Flashback: Trump previously floated the idea of installing Meadows in the role in 2018, as a replacement for former White House chief of staff John Kelly.

Go deeper: Rep. Mark Meadows to retire in 2020

