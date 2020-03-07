Trump names Mark Meadows as White House chief of staff

President Trump announced on Friday that he will replace acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney with Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.)

Why it matters via Axios' Alayna Treene: Meadows recently announced his plans to retire from Congress, and hinted at a job in the Trump administration. Trump trusts Meadows, and has appreciated his fierce and public loyalty over the past years.

Yes, but: The role under Trump has been minimized, with the president preferring to operate as his own chief of staff.

Details: Mulvaney will become the U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland, Trump tweeted on Friday.

Flashback: Trump previously floated the idea of installing Meadows in the role in 2018, as a replacement for former White House chief of staff John Kelly.

